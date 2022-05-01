B. Riley Raises Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target to $234.00

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $18.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $17.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $67.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.17.

ARCH stock opened at $166.38 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.17.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.19%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

