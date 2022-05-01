AVT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (AVT)

AVT (AVT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One AVT coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AVT has traded flat against the US dollar. AVT has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $173,262.00 worth of AVT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AVT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00100864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00029156 BTC.

AVT Coin Profile

AVT (AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. AVT’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. AVT’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

AVT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.