AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

