Automata Network Price Hits $0.29 (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $49.24 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00039830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.71 or 0.07344917 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042435 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars.

