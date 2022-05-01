Automata Network Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.73 or 0.07282059 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

