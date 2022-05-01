Auto Price Reaches $338.60 (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Auto has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $338.60 or 0.00880676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Auto has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00029080 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Auto

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

