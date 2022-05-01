Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

AUGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Augmedix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 659.07% and a negative net margin of 80.54%. Equities analysts predict that Augmedix will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

