Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 6.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,690.92.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $66.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $973.63. 544,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,770. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,091.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,205.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

