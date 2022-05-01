Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 4,000 Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after buying an additional 408,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after buying an additional 113,322 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,224,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 185,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock remained flat at $$18.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.52. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yandex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies, focusing on to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Bets and Experiments segments.

