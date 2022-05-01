Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 8,003 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after acquiring an additional 166,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after acquiring an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chubb by 10.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,349,000 after acquiring an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after acquiring an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $206.45. 2,360,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.