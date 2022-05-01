Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,616 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of CSX worth $41,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

CSX stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,045,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

