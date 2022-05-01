Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $38,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Moody’s by 293.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 176.6% during the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.54.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,923. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $299.68 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

Moody’s Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.