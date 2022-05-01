Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $18,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after acquiring an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,106. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $217.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $137.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

