Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 241,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $20,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,999,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,449. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

