Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 82,623 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,623 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Invitation Homes worth $57,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.82. 7,926,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

