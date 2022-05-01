Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,602 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 419,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 9,088,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $36.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

