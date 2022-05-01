Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $53,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded down $14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $485.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.46. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $527.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 price objective on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.64.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

