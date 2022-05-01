Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $50 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $49,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $377.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $400.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.53.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.