Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $19,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Republic Services stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.27. 1,610,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.