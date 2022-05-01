Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of ANSYS worth $18,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after acquiring an additional 135,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 464,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,191,000 after acquiring an additional 60,374 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $11.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.69. 545,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,057. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

