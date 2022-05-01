Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $38,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total transaction of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,950 shares of company stock worth $12,975,167 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.22. 2,871,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,903. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.