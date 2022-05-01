Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,057.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 211,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 193,600 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 294,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 85,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 254,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 8,803,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

