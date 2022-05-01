Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 5,603 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 974,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Altria Group worth $46,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 681,717 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after acquiring an additional 524,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,780,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,051,000 after acquiring an additional 503,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.57. 10,862,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

