Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Booking worth $59,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,953,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,804,000 after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG traded down $107.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,210.31. The stock had a trading volume of 473,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,759. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,201.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,331.57. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,290.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,746.48.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

