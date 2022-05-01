Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 121,282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $21,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,837,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

