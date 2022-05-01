Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,795 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,569 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $63,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

SBUX stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,227. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

