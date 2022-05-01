Assemble Protocol Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.75 million and approximately $805,569.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00101117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00029513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It launched on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,443,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,111,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.