Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 39.22%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

