ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ASOMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($49.07) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 2,125 ($27.08) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($47.16) to GBX 2,850 ($36.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.36. ASOS has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

