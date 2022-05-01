Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Director Buys $24,412.50 in Stock

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) Director Randall C. Ramsey bought 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $24,412.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of 141.07 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Art's-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

