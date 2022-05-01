Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Artesian Resources stock opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

