Arqma One Day Trading Volume Reaches $983.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $318,072.17 and $983.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,447.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.56 or 0.07320481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00257497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.83 or 0.00735628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.04 or 0.00554098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00071269 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00319453 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

