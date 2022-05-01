ARMOR Market Capitalization Reaches $3.46 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $36,700.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.26 or 0.07324676 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

