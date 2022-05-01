Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ark Restaurants accounts for approximately 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned 3.66% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

