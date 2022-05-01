Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $234.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $234.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $235.20 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 193,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

