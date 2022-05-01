ArGoApp (ARGO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. ArGoApp has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ArGoApp has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00039777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.25 or 0.07321730 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00044352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars.

