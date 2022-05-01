Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after purchasing an additional 112,030 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ares Capital by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,184,000 after acquiring an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,284 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after acquiring an additional 516,711 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

