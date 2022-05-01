Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $478,775,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4,921.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,473,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,447 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,426 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 215.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.67. 2,127,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

