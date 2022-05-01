Apollo Currency (APL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $469,444.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $20.82 million and $469,444.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00154445 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000919 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.08 or 0.00337181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00033346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

