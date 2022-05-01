ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Trading 15.9% Higher Over Last Week

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

