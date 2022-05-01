Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) will report $12.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the lowest is $11.13 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $103.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.93 million to $152.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.04 million, with estimates ranging from $172.39 million to $481.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

APLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 792,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,355. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.91. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

