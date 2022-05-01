ApeCoin (APE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.94 Billion

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $17.33 or 0.00044965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.94 billion and $3.92 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00040099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.67 or 0.07249598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,522.59 or 0.99966332 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.