Analysts Set mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Price Target at C$10.42

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

MDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE MDF traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 90,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$110.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.51. mdf commerce has a 52 week low of C$2.25 and a 52 week high of C$13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

