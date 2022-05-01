Analysts Set Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price at $180.09

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $550,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,242 shares of company stock worth $45,612,042 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $7.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,900,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,227. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1,725.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

