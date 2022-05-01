Analysts Set Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Target Price at $97.57

Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,044.4% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 22,887 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTXS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,236. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.