Analysts Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$14.50

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.50.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.20 on Tuesday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$10.74 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,390.91%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

