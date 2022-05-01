Analysts Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.83 Billion

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post $8.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. Honeywell International reported sales of $8.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $38.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,248,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

