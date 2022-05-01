Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Brokerages predict that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will report sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $581.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $589.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $520.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). Guess’ had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $799.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Guess”s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Guess’ from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 899,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,433. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $175.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Guess’ (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.