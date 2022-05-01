Analysts Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.97 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $270.10 million to $281.26 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cognex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,808,000 after buying an additional 141,965 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,349,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $261,248,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,305,000 after buying an additional 143,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 797,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,328. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12-month low of $61.51 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

