Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 32.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

